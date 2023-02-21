Logo
Toyota will start electric SUV production in US as early as 2025 -Nikkei
FILE PHOTO: Toyota Motor Corporation's cars are seen at a briefing on the company's strategies on battery EVs in Tokyo, Japan December 14, 2021. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

21 Feb 2023 04:38PM (Updated: 21 Feb 2023 04:50PM)
TOKYO :Toyota Motor Corp will begin producing mid- to large-sized electric sports utility vehicles (SUVs) at its Kentucky plant as early as in summer 2025, aiming for monthly output of more than 10,000 by the year's end, the Nikkei business daily reported on Tuesday.

The company aims to sell about 1 million electric vehicles globally by 2026, according to the report.

Toyota spokesperson said the reported details were not something the company had announced, and that there was no decision yet on when EV production would start in the United States.

Source: Reuters

