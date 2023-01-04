Logo
Business

Toyota's 2022 US auto sales down 9.6% on part shortages
Toyota's 2022 US auto sales down 9.6% on part shortages

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is seen on the bonnet of a newly launched Camry Hybrid electric vehicle at a hotel in New Delhi, India, January 18, 2019. REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

04 Jan 2023 11:09PM (Updated: 04 Jan 2023 11:09PM)
Toyota Motor Corp on Wednesday posted a 9.6 per cent fall in its 2022 U.S. new vehicle sales as a shortage of semiconductor chips and rising costs hampered the Japanese automaker's production earlier in the year.

The company said it sold 2,108,458 vehicles in 2022, down from 2,332,262 vehicles in 2021.

Toyota, which dethroned General Motors Co in 2021 as the top U.S. automaker, struggled to navigate through supply chain disruptions which forced it to cut its full-year production target in November.

Still, strong demand for its Corolla and Camry models helped the automaker post an increase of about 3.5 per cent in its U.S. new vehicle sales for December.

Source: Reuters

