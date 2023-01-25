Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota's Czech plant to halt production during February
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota's Czech plant to halt production during February

Toyota's Czech plant to halt production during February

FILE PHOTO: A Toyota Logo is seen at a Toyota dealership in Zaventem, Belgium, November 25, 2022. REUTERS/Johanna Geron/

25 Jan 2023 12:33AM (Updated: 25 Jan 2023 12:33AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

PRAGUE : The Czech plant of Japan's Toyota Motor Corp will halt production for the month of February amid a parts shortage, the company said on Tuesday.

"Due to a shortage of components in the supply chain, we will be forced to halt production temporarily from Jan. 31," spokesperson Tomas Paroubek said.

The Czech economy relies heavily on the car industry, which has been on the mend as it works through supply snags and lends some support to an economy being hit by high inflation.

Toyota operates one of three plants in the country and increased output by 34.9 per cent year-on-year to 202,255 cars last year.

The Czech Automotive Industry Association reported production rose overall by 10.2 per cent in 2022, to 1.218 million vehicles, with Volkswagen unit Skoda Auto the main manufacturer.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.