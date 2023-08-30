Toyota's global sales jump in July to hit monthly record

TOKYO : Toyota Motor's July global sales rose 8 per cent from the same month a year earlier to a record 859,506 vehicles, the Japanese automaker said on Wednesday, a day after a system malfunction shut output at all of its domestic assembly plants.

The world's top-selling automaker also reported a 15 per cent increase in global production in July.

Toyota has now posted year-on-year increases in global sales for six months running and production for seven, highlighting its recovery from last year's supply chain snarls and COVID-19-containment measures.

Both figures include Toyota's Lexus luxury brand.

Numbers for August - which will not be available until next month - are likely to be hit by Tuesday's output suspension. Toyota is restarting operations at its Japan assembly plants on Wednesday following a system glitch that prevented it from ordering components.

The company continues to investigate the cause of the malfunction, but has said it was not due to a cyberattack.

In China, sales fell 15 per cent in July. That contrasted with stronger sales in Japan, the United States and Europe. Domestic sales rose 35 per cent and those in the U.S. increased by 8 per cent.