Toyota's Ontario plants remain closed after trucker protests
FILE PHOTO - A 2020 Toyota Mirai hydrogen electric fuel cell car is displayed at the Canadian International Auto Show in Toronto, Ontario, Canada February 18, 2020. REUTERS/Chris Helgren

14 Feb 2022 10:55PM (Updated: 15 Feb 2022 12:27AM)
WASHINGTON: Toyota said Monday (Feb 15) it has not yet resumed production at its three manufacturing lines in Ontario even after a key US-Canadian bridge reopened.

The Japanese automaker's plants in Ontario, where it builds its best-selling RAV4 sport utility vehicle, have halted production since Thursday because of parts shortages stemming from the border disruption from a protest by Canadian truckers.

Toyota said it expects "related disruptions to continue this week" in Ontario. Toyota also said its plants in West Virginia, Kentucky and Alabama are still facing production impacts on Monday.

Police in Windsor late Sunday cleared the Ambassador Bridge, a vital trade route to Detroit, peacefully two days after the province of Ontario declared a state of emergency and the city got a court injunction to end the protest.

General Motors and Ford Motor, which both reported production disruptions because of the bridge blockade last week, said plants were operating normally on Monday. Ford said last week a plant in Ohio that was forced to halt production on Friday would be closed this week for a separate supply chain issues - a lack of semiconductor chips.

The estimated loss so far from the blockades to the auto industry alone could be as high as US$850 million, based on IHS Markit's data.

Source: Reuters

