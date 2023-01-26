Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Toyota's Thai unit sees its local car sales up 7.3% this year
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Toyota's Thai unit sees its local car sales up 7.3% this year

Toyota's Thai unit sees its local car sales up 7.3% this year

A Toyota logo is displayed at the 89th Geneva International Motor Show in Geneva, Switzerland on Mar 5, 2019. (Photo: Reuters/Pierre Albouy)

26 Jan 2023 12:36PM (Updated: 26 Jan 2023 12:47PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

BANGKOK: The Thai unit of Toyota Motor Corp expects its car sales in the Southeast Asian country to rise 7.3 per cent to 310,000 vehicles this year, the company said on Thursday (Jan 26).

Toyota, which commands about a third of the Thai vehicle market, recorded local sales in 2022 of 288,809 units, up 20.5 per cent, Toyota Motor Thailand said in a statement.

The company is targeting car exports of 405,000 vehicles this year, up 7.0 per cent from 378,454 cars shipped out last year.

"For the 2023 automotive market outlook, it is anticipated that the automotive market will gradually return to normalcy along with the country's overall economic recovery," the firm said.

The reopening of Thailand to promote tourism helps boost domestic demand, while the shortage of production parts is expected to gradually ease, it added.

Thailand is a regional vehicle production and export base for the world's top carmakers, including Toyota, Honda and Mitsubishi.

Source: Reuters/zl

Related Topics

Thailand Toyota automotive

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.