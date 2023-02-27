Logo
Business

Toyota's vehicle production up by 8.8% in January, still short of plan
Toyota's vehicle production up by 8.8% in January, still short of plan

FILE PHOTO: The Toyota logo is pictured at the 43rd Bangkok International Motor Show, in Bangkok, Thailand, March 22, 2022. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

27 Feb 2023 12:33PM (Updated: 27 Feb 2023 02:28PM)
TOKYO: Toyota Motor Corp boosted global vehicle production by 9 per cent in January, it said on Monday (Feb 27), marking its first increase in three months but still coming short of its plan due to COVID-19-related parts shortages.

Toyota, the world's largest automaker by volume, said it produced 689,090 vehicles globally in January, an 8.8 per cent increase from the same month last year. That was just short of the 700,000 vehicles it previously said it expected to produce for the month.

That does not include production from its Daihatsu Motor Co and Hino Motors Ltd units.

Domestic production rose sharply, increasing by 30 per cent to 211,572 vehicles, it said. Last year's numbers were hit hard by the chip shortage and COVID-19-related lockdowns.

Global sales slipped 5.6 per cent to 709,870 vehicles, it said, reflecting the continued impact of the chip shortage.

Source: Reuters

