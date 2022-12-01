Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TP ICAP gets crypto exchange license in the UK
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TP ICAP gets crypto exchange license in the UK

TP ICAP gets crypto exchange license in the UK

FILE PHOTO: Representations of cryptocurrencies plunge into water in this illustration taken, May 23, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

01 Dec 2022 06:00PM (Updated: 01 Dec 2022 07:07PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:TP ICAP Group has got a license to register as a cryptoasset exchange provider with UK's financial regulator through its Fusions Digital Assets marketplace, the world's largest inter-dealer broker said on Thursday.

The company, which offers broking services across commodities, credit, equities, FX asset classes, added the crypto exchange platform, which is for institutional investors only, will be operated by its unit Tullett Prebon Ltd.

The news comes weeks after Britain's Financial Authority (FCA) called on lawmakers to show their support for its unpopular decision not to grant licences to scores of crypto exchanges like FTX, which recently collapsed.

TP ICAP launched its wholesale trading platform for cryptoassets in June last year pending registration approval with the FCA.

"Until now the wholesale digital assets market has lacked the credible infrastructure and assurance necessary for them to allocate capital," Duncan Trenholme, co-head of digital assets at TP ICAP Group, said.

Britain will have the power to regulate all cryptoassets under a proposal the UK financial services minister has added to a draft law before parliament that will almost certainly pass, according to a report from October.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.