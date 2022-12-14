Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

TPG Telecom says up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers hacked
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

TPG Telecom says up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers hacked

TPG Telecom says up to 15,000 email accounts of business customers hacked

The logo of Australia's TPG Telecom Ltd can be seen outside their head office in Sydney, Australia, April 12, 2017. REUTERS/David Gray/File Photo

14 Dec 2022 07:02AM (Updated: 14 Dec 2022 07:19AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Australia's No. 2 telecom provider TPG Telecom Ltd said on Wednesday its cyber security adviser Mandiant notified the company of unauthorised access to an exchange service that hosts email accounts of up to 15,000 business customers.

The hack was an attempt to access customers' cryptocurrency and financial information, TPG said.

Earlier in October, Australia's largest telecoms firm Telstra Corp Ltd suffered a data breach, which exposed data of about 30,000 current and former employees dating back to 2017.

Cyber attacks against Australia from criminals and state-sponsored groups jumped last financial year, with a government report released in November equating the assault to one attack every seven minutes.

TPG said on Wednesday it had implemented measures to stop the unauthorised access and was contacting all customers on the exchange service affected by the incident.

The company's shares were down 2.4 per cent at A$4.95.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.