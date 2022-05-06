Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Tractor maker AGCO says its operations at some facilities hit by ransomware attack
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Tractor maker AGCO says its operations at some facilities hit by ransomware attack

Tractor maker AGCO says its operations at some facilities hit by ransomware attack

FILE PHOTO: People look at AGCO equipment as they attend National Farm Machinery show in Louisville, Kentucky, February 12, 2016. REUTERS/Meredith Davis/File Photo

06 May 2022 09:22PM (Updated: 06 May 2022 10:30PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

:Agricultural equipment maker AGCO Corp said on Friday it expects operations at some of its production facilities to be affected for "several days and potentially longer" following a ransomware attack.

The company's shares were down 4 per cent at $125.55.

AGCO did not disclose the names of the facilities or if any data was stolen, but added it was still probing the extent of the attack that occurred on Thursday and working to repair its systems.

The company, which competes with larger rival Deere & Co to sell tractors and combines, manufactures and assembles products in 42 locations worldwide, including four locations where it operates joint ventures.

AGCO, which recorded net sales of $11.1 billion in 2021, has three main manufacturing locations in the United States, with facilities in other countries such as China, Germany and France, according to its latest annual filing.

The ransomware attack comes at a time U.S. agricultural equipment makers face persistent supply chain disruptions that have left them unable to meet equipment demand from farmers.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us