HONG KONG : Trade in shares of Chinese Estates Holdings Ltd was suspended on Wednesday pending a statement and after its shares surged by a third.

Trade was halted pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers issued by the Securities and Futures Commission, the developer said.

The stock was trading some 33per cent higher ahead of the suspension.

