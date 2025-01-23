Trade wars would be 'catastrophic' for global growth, WTO chief says

GENEVA : The World Trade Organization chief said on Thursday that any tit-for-tat trade wars would have catastrophic consequences for global growth in a debate where U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats were discussed.

"If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it's 25 per cent tariff (or) 60 per cent and we go to where we were in the 1930s we're going to see double-digit global GDP losses. That's catastrophic. Everyone will pay," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the World Economic Forum in Davos.