Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trade wars would be 'catastrophic' for global growth, WTO chief says
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trade wars would be 'catastrophic' for global growth, WTO chief says

Trade wars would be 'catastrophic' for global growth, WTO chief says

FILE PHOTO: Director-General World Trade Organization (WTO), Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala speaks during the 55th annual World Economic Forum (WEF) meeting in Davos, Switzerland, January 21, 2025. REUTERS/Yves Herman/File Photo

23 Jan 2025 07:39PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

GENEVA : The World Trade Organization chief said on Thursday that any tit-for-tat trade wars would have catastrophic consequences for global growth in a debate where U.S. President Donald Trump's tariff threats were discussed.

"If we have tit-for-tat retaliation, whether it's 25 per cent tariff (or) 60 per cent and we go to where we were in the 1930s we're going to see double-digit global GDP losses. That's catastrophic. Everyone will pay," said WTO Director-General Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement