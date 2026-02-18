Trading Day: AI disruption, US-Iran nuclear talks, rate cut bets keep investors on their toes

NEW YORK, Feb 17 : Wall Street stocks see-sawed to nominal gains on Tuesday as investors juggled ongoing concerns over spending on artificial intelligence and the potential economic disruptions AI may bring, with positive signals from Iran regarding the progress of nuclear talks with the United States.

Investors appeared to buy the technology dip, with tech and chip shares reversing earlier losses as the session progressed.

