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Trading Day: Growth fears snowball
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Business

Trading Day: Growth fears snowball

Trading Day: Growth fears snowball

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., March 24, 2026. REUTERS/Jeenah Moon

31 Mar 2026 05:02AM (Updated: 31 Mar 2026 05:04AM)
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Source: Reuters
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