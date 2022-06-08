Logo
Trading firms Citadel Securities, Virtu building crypto-trading ecosystem: Report
FILE PHOTO: The Citadel Securities logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., January 12, 2022. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

08 Jun 2022 04:59AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 05:25AM)
NEW YORK: Trading firms Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial are collaborating on a cryptocurrency trading "eco-system" that will enable retail brokerages to offer crypto-executions to their customers, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The consortium of firms behind the project includes venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, as well as retail brokerages, the source said.

The project, which was first reported by CoinDesk, is still very early in its development, the source said.

 

 

Source: Reuters

