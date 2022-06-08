Trading firms Citadel Securities, Virtu building crypto-trading ecosystem: Report

NEW YORK: Trading firms Citadel Securities and Virtu Financial are collaborating on a cryptocurrency trading "eco-system" that will enable retail brokerages to offer crypto-executions to their customers, according to a source with direct knowledge of the matter.

The consortium of firms behind the project includes venture capital firms Sequoia Capital and Paradigm, as well as retail brokerages, the source said.

The project, which was first reported by CoinDesk, is still very early in its development, the source said.