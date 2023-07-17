Trading in Hong Kong markets halted due to Typhoon Talim

HONG KONG : The Hong Kong stock exchange halted trading in both the securities and derivatives markets on Monday due to approaching Typhoon Talim.

The Hong Kong Observatory said storm signal No. 8 would remain in force at least until 4 p.m. (0800 GMT)

According to the exchange's arrangement, the morning trading session will be suspended if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. Hong Kong time (0100 GMT).

The stock market will be shut for the rest of the day if a typhoon signal 8 is still in place by noon.

The storm has not caused any major damage, although the Observatory has warned of possible flooding in some areas.

