Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted

HONG KONG: Share of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group were suspended from trading on Monday (Mar 21), a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Trading was also halted in shares of its property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, and electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, exchange filings showed.

The filings gave no further details.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.