Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted

Trading in shares of China Evergrande, units halted

FILE PHOTO: The China Evergrande Centre building sign is seen in Hong Kong, China December 7, 2021. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

21 Mar 2022 10:08AM (Updated: 21 Mar 2022 10:20AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

HONG KONG: Share of embattled property developer China Evergrande Group were suspended from trading on Monday (Mar 21), a filing from the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Trading was also halted in shares of its property services unit, Evergrande Property Services Group Ltd, and electric vehicle unit, China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd, exchange filings showed.

The filings gave no further details.

Evergrande, the world's most indebted developer with more than US$300 billion in liabilities, has been struggling to repay its suppliers and creditors and complete projects and homes.

Related:

Its flagship unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd secured approval from its onshore bondholders over the weekend to delay a coupon payment due last September to September 2022, according to the company lawyer's filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange on Sunday.

Hengda held a meeting with creditors of the 4 billion yuan (US$629 million) 2025 bond on Mar 18-19 to approve the payment of interests incurred between September 2020 to September 2021 to be made in September 2023.

Evergrande has so far avoided technical bond defaults onshore, though it has missed payments on some offshore bonds.

Evergrande shares traded at HK$1.65 before the suspension. They have gained 3.8 per cent this year after plunging 89 per cent in 2021.

Source: Reuters/gs

Related Topics

China Evergrande

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us