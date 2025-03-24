Trading technology provider bids to resolve LME market data issues

LONDON : Trading Technologies, a service provider, said in a notice on Monday that its teams were working to resolve market data issues for the London Metal Exchange (LME).

The LME, the world's oldest and largest market for industrial metals, rolled out "LMEselect v10," its new trading platform, to enhance its electronic markets on Monday.

"We are pleased to confirm that the LMEselect v10 trading platform and LMEsource v4 market data platform launched as planned and are currently running as expected," the LME, owned by Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Ltd., said.

However, several LME members have reported prices missing on LMEtrader, provided directly by Trading Technologies, and Standard TT GUI (graphical user interface) screens, including carry prices, the exchange said.

Apart from Trading Technologies, there has been no report of issues with any other independent software vendor (ISV) providers, the LME added.