Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trafigura CEO expects swift oil price jump to US$150 a barrel
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trafigura CEO expects swift oil price jump to US$150 a barrel

Trafigura CEO expects swift oil price jump to US$150 a barrel

Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, on Mar 11, 2012. (Photo: REUTERS/Denis Balibouse)

08 Jun 2022 12:26AM (Updated: 08 Jun 2022 12:47AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

LONDON: Oil prices could soon hit US$150 a barrel and go higher this year, with demand destruction likely by the end of the year, the CEO of global commodities trader Trafigura said on Tuesday (Jun 7).

Brent oil futures hit their highest level since 2008 at nearly US$140 a barrel in early March after major oil producer Russia invaded Ukraine. More recently, the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China is expected to boost demand and lift oil prices from current levels around US$120.

Jeremy Weir also told the FT Global Boardroom conference that the company's Russian business was effectively finished, apart from a small amount of refined products moving to Europe, owing to Western sanctions against Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

"(Russia) represented roughly 6 per cent of the overall business we did, so it has dropped by that amount...it's quite significant," Weir said.

The European Union has been widening financial rules on Russian oil sales since the start of the invasion. Trafigura previously said it had reduced its Russian oil business substantially by a May 15 deadline from which cargoes could be sold only to cover Europe's energy security needs.

Last week the EU agreed to stop buying seaborne Russian crude oil, representing about two thirds of its imports, from early December.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us