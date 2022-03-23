Trafigura closes $2.3 billion loan raised to tackle commodities rally

Commodities trader Trafigura Group on Wednesday said it has closed the syndication of its multi-currency revolving credit facility totalling $2.3 billion, a significant increase from the initial underwritten amount of $1.2 billion.

"This additional liquidity buffer enhances Trafigura’s ability to manage the current unprecedented market conditions, and demonstrates once again strong support from the banking community," Trafigura chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)