Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trafigura closes $2.3 billion loan raised to tackle commodities rally
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trafigura closes $2.3 billion loan raised to tackle commodities rally

23 Mar 2022 05:13PM (Updated: 23 Mar 2022 05:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Commodities trader Trafigura Group on Wednesday said it has closed the syndication of its multi-currency revolving credit facility totalling $2.3 billion, a significant increase from the initial underwritten amount of $1.2 billion.

"This additional liquidity buffer enhances Trafigura’s ability to manage the current unprecedented market conditions, and demonstrates once again strong support from the banking community," Trafigura chief financial officer Christophe Salmon said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us