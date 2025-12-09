Trafigura lifts dividend payments in 2025 despite lower net profits

LONDON, Dec 9 : Global commodities trading house Trafigura raised its dividends by 50 per cent to almost $3 billion in 2025, despite a small drop in net profits after a second consecutive year of recording high impairments.

Trafigura's net profit fell 3 per cent to $2.67 billion in its 2025 financial year, which ended on September 30, group results showed on Tuesday, amid what the firm described as challenging market conditions.

That marked a shallower drop than last year, when net profits fell by 60 per cent as a record earnings period for trading houses over the previous four years came to a halt.

"The 2025 financial year again demonstrated the value of our diversified business model, global scale and deep physical presence. Despite more challenging market dynamics, we ensured the secure and efficient flow of essential commodities," chief executive Richard Holtum said.