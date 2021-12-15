Logo
Trafigura sells US$110 million of Panda bonds in China
FILE PHOTO: Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva, Switzerland March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

15 Dec 2021 07:59PM (Updated: 15 Dec 2021 07:54PM)
Commodity trader Trafigura on Wednesday said it had returned to the mainland China bond market, selling 700 million yuan (US$110 million) of three-year Panda bonds.

This is Trafigura's second sale of Panda bonds, yuan-denominated debt issued by foreign borrowers, after it raised a total of around US$337 million in four tranches from 2018, the company said on its official WeChat account.

Agricultural Bank of China was lead underwriter on the sale, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and China Construction Bank were co-lead underwriters, Trafigura said.

(US$1 = 6.3650 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Tom Daly, Editing by Louise Heavens)

Source: Reuters

