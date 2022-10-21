Logo
Business

Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany
Business

Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany

Trafigura signs $800 million loan agreement with Germany

FILE PHOTO: Trafigura logo is pictured in the company entrance in Geneva March 11, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

21 Oct 2022 05:54PM (Updated: 21 Oct 2022 05:54PM)
(Reuters) - Commodities trading firm Trafigura said on Friday it had signed an $800 million five-year loan agreement guaranteed by the government of Germany.

The guarantee, being provided under Germany's Untied Loan programme, will support the commitment by Trafigura to deliver, under a five-year supply agreement, up to 500,000 tonnes of non-ferrous metals to the country.

"In exchange for offering cover on the financing, Trafigura has committed to a new long term agreement to supply strategic commodities," the company said.

Source: Reuters

