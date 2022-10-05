Logo
Business

Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees to sell Myanmar business
Business

Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees to sell Myanmar business

Trafigura's Puma Energy agrees to sell Myanmar business

FILE PHOTO: Security guards stand near a tanker carrying aviation fuel during the opening ceremony of Puma Energy fuel storage facility at Myanmar International Terminal Thilawa outside Yangon, Myanmar May 6, 2017. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun/File Photo

05 Oct 2022 10:03PM (Updated: 05 Oct 2022 10:03PM)
GENEVA : The midstream and retail arm of Trafigura, Puma Energy, has agreed to sell its Myanmar business to a local private company, Puma said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Puma Energy has signed an agreement to sell its stake in Puma Energy Asia Sun (PEAS) and minority share in National Energy Puma Aviation Services (NEPAS) to a locally owned private company," the statement said.

Puma's interest in Myanmar includes the country’s largest fuel import terminal at Thilawa and aviation fuel supplies.

Puma initially suspended its operations in Myanmar following the military coup in February 2021 but later resumed distribution for civilian purposes.

Source: Reuters

