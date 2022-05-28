Logo
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Transport Canada probing cause of Tesla fire in Vancouver
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Transport Canada probing cause of Tesla fire in Vancouver

Transport Canada probing cause of Tesla fire in Vancouver

A logo of Tesla Motors on an electric car model is seen outside a showroom in New York June 28, 2010. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton/Files

28 May 2022 03:13AM (Updated: 28 May 2022 03:32AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

The Canadian auto safety agency said on Friday it is probing the cause of a Tesla fire in Vancouver that drew attention after the driver struggled to exit the vehicle.

Transport Canada said following a May 20 2021 Tesla Model Y fire in Vancouver that it had its contracted collision and defect investigation team "locate and secure the vehicle."

The agency added it "notified Tesla of the incident and is currently making arrangements for a joint inspection of the vehicle in an effort to determine the cause of the fire.

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration told Reuters ON Thursday it "is aware of the incident and has reached out to the manufacturer for information."

The Electrek website posted a video of the incident in which the owner said he received an error notification and then saw smoke. The driver said that to get out he "had to smash the window. ... I kicked through the window because everything stops. The power didn't work. The door didn't open. The windows didn't go down."

Tesla did not respond to a request for comment.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.

This browser is no longer supported

We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.

To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.

Logo Logo

Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us