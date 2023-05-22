Even as returns dip, investors still flocking to less risky bets like T-bills

SINGAPORE: Their returns may have dipped, but Treasury bills (T-bills) are still a hugely popular option for people looking to invest their spare cash.

T-bills are debt securities issued and backed by the Singapore government, with maturities of six months or one year. They are issued via an auction process, and retail investors can apply to invest in them at DBS, POSB, OCBC and UOB ATMs or via internet banking.

Investor interest in T-bills soared last year as yields rose, eventually peaking at 4.4 per cent in December – the highest yield on a six-month T-bill since September 1988.

With interest rate hikes slowing this year, T-bill yields slipped below the 4 per cent mark in February. Yields have since been fluctuating between 3.65 and 3.93 per cent.

Still, investor demand remains strong, with the latest auction of six-month T-bills on May 11 receiving nearly S$12 billion (US$9 billion) in applications for the S$5 billion on offer. This translates to a subscription rate of 2.4 times, up from 2.2 times in the previous auction.

Auction sizes have increased with the demand, with the next auction of six-month T-bills on May 25 having an upsized offering of S$5.3 billion.