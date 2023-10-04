Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Treasury's Yellen says US overdependent on China for critical supply chains
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Treasury's Yellen says US overdependent on China for critical supply chains

Treasury's Yellen says US overdependent on China for critical supply chains

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen addresses a news conference during a G20 finance ministers' and Central Bank governors' meeting at Gandhinagar, India, July 16, 2023. REUTERS/Amit Dave/File Photo

04 Oct 2023 05:01AM (Updated: 04 Oct 2023 05:13AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON: US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Tuesday (Oct 3) the United States has become overly dependent on China for critical supply chains, particularly in clean energy products and needs to broaden out sources of supply.

Yellen, speaking at a Fortune CEO event in Washington, repeated her longstanding view that the United States does not want to decouple economically from China.

She said that she has not been "a strong believer" in industrial policy, but that the United States had stood by for too long while other countries built up semiconductor industries with massive subsidies.

The US would face national security concerns without a robust semiconductor sector of its own, she said, adding that last year's Chips and Science Act will help reverse that trend.

"We're fooling ourselves if we think that abandoning, for all practical purposes, semiconductor manufacturing, is a smart strategy for the United States," Yellen said.

Source: Reuters

Related Topics

Janet Yellen

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.