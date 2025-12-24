From trend to mainstay: AI to cement its place at the core of 2026 investment strategies

Dec 24 : Artificial intelligence will remain the centerpiece of investment strategies, global brokerages said in their 2026 outlooks, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on track to post another year of gains.
"We think fears of a collapse in the AI narrative are overdone and expect economic expansion to continue for yet another year," Barclays strategists said.
Still, risks loom. Inflation surprises, stretched valuations and tariff tensions could trigger corrections, even as analysts expect AI and Federal Reserve rate cuts to keep the bull market alive.
Strategists expect global economic growth to be resilient. Global GDP should rise between 2.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent, as per estimates.
The benchmark index will rise nearly 12 per cent to 7,490 by end-2026, marking a fourth straight year of advances if 2025 closes higher, according to a Reuters poll.
Following are forecasts from some top brokerages on economic growth and the performance of U.S. stocks in 2026:
Forecasts for stocks:
Brokerage 2026 S&P 500 index target
BofA Global Research 7,100
Societe Generale 7,300
Barclays 7,400
UBS Global Research 7,500
Jefferies 7,500
HSBC 7,500
J.P.Morgan 7,500
Canaccord Genuity 7,500
BNP Paribas 7,500
Goldman Sachs 7,600
Citigroup 7,700
UBS Global Wealth Management 7,700
Evercore ISI 7,750
Morgan Stanley 7,800
Seaport Research Partners 7,800
Deutsche Bank 8,000
Oppenheimer Asset Management 8,100
Wells Fargo Investment Institute 7,400-7,600
Real GDP Growth:
Brokerage GLOBAL U.S. EURO AREA UK
Citigroup 2.6 per cent 1.9 per cent 0.8 per cent 1.0 per cent
Goldman Sachs 2.8 per cent 1.3 per cent
2.1 per cent 0.9 per cent
Morgan Stanley 3.2 per cent 1.8 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.2 per cent
TD Securities 2.8 per cent 2.0 per cent 0.8 per cent 1.0 per cent
Wells Fargo 2.8 per cent 2.3 per cent 1.2 per cent 1.2 per cent
UBS Global Wealth 3.1 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.1 per cent
Management
Deutsche Bank 3.1 per cent 2.4 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.2 per cent
HSBC 2.4 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.0 per cent 1.2 per cent
J.P.Morgan 2.5 per cent 2.0 per cent 1.3 per cent 0.9 per cent
BofA Global Research 3.3 per cent 2.4 per cent 1.0 per cent 1.1 per cent
UBS Global Research 3.1 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.1 per cent
