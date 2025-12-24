Dec 24 : ‌Artificial intelligence will remain the centerpiece of investment strategies, global brokerages said in their 2026 outlooks, with the benchmark S&P 500 index on track to post another year of gains.

"We think fears of a collapse in the AI narrative are overdone and expect economic ‌expansion to continue for yet another year," Barclays ‌strategists said.

Still, risks loom. Inflation surprises, stretched valuations and tariff tensions could trigger corrections, even as analysts expect AI and Federal Reserve rate cuts to keep the bull market alive.

Strategists expect global economic growth to be resilient. Global GDP should ‍rise between 2.4 per cent and 3.3 per cent, as per estimates.

The benchmark index will rise nearly 12 per cent to 7,490 by end-2026, marking a fourth straight year of advances if 2025 closes higher, according to ​a Reuters poll.

Following are ‌forecasts from some top brokerages on economic growth and the performance of U.S. stocks in 2026:

Forecasts for stocks:

Brokerage 2026 ​S&P 500 index target

BofA Global Research 7,100

Societe Generale 7,300

Barclays 7,400

UBS Global Research 7,500

Jefferies 7,500

HSBC 7,500

J.P.Morgan 7,500

Canaccord Genuity 7,500

BNP Paribas 7,500

Goldman ⁠Sachs 7,600

Citigroup 7,700

UBS Global Wealth Management 7,700

Evercore ISI 7,750

Morgan ‌Stanley 7,800

Seaport Research Partners 7,800

Deutsche Bank 8,000

Oppenheimer Asset Management 8,100

Wells Fargo Investment Institute 7,400-7,600

Real ​GDP Growth:

Brokerage GLOBAL U.S. EURO AREA UK

Citigroup 2.6 per cent 1.9 per cent 0.8 per cent 1.0 per cent

Goldman Sachs 2.8 per cent 1.3 per cent

2.1 per cent 0.9 per cent

Morgan Stanley 3.2 per cent 1.8 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.2 per cent

TD Securities 2.8 per cent 2.0 per cent 0.8 per cent 1.0 per cent

Wells Fargo 2.8 per cent 2.3 per cent 1.2 per cent 1.2 per cent

UBS Global Wealth 3.1 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.1 per cent

Management

Deutsche Bank 3.1 per cent 2.4 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.2 per cent

HSBC 2.4 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.0 per cent 1.2 per cent

J.P.Morgan 2.5 per cent 2.0 per cent 1.3 per cent 0.9 per cent

BofA Global Research 3.3 per cent 2.4 per cent 1.0 per cent 1.1 per cent

UBS Global Research 3.1 per cent 1.7 per cent 1.1 per cent 1.1 per cent

* UBS Global Research ‍and UBS Global Wealth Management are distinct, independent divisions in UBS ⁠Group

* Wells Fargo Investment Institute is a wholly owned subsidiary of ​Wells Fargo Bank

(Compiled by ‌the Broker Research team in Bengaluru; Editing ‍by ​Sriraj Kalluvila and Tasim Zahid)