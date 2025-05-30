Logo
Business

Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports
Trump administration considers allowing tariffs of up to 15% for 150 days, WSJ reports

Shipping containers are shown at the Long Beach Container Terminal in Long Beach, California, U.S., February 9, 2023. REUTERS/Mike Blake/File Photo

30 May 2025 09:23AM
President Donald Trump's administration is considering a stopgap effort to impose tariffs on large parts of the global economy under an existing law that includes language allowing for tariffs of up to 15 per cent for 150 days, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The administration has not made a final decision and it could wait to impose any plans after a federal appeals court on Thursday temporarily reinstated the most sweeping of Trump's tariffs following a trade court ruling to immediately block them, the report added.

Source: Reuters
