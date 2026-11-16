Logo
Logo

Business

Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports

Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump presents the National Medal of Science to Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the U.S. Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: US President Donald Trump stands with NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, after presenting him with the National Medal of Science during the "A New Golden Age" summit at the US Institute of Peace, renamed The Donald J. Trump Institute of Peace by the Trump administration, in Washington, DC, US, October 8, 2026. REUTERS/Evan Vucci/File Photo
Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports
FILE PHOTO: Nvidia President and CEO Jensen Huang attends a luncheon for tech leaders hosted by US President Donald Trump, also including Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, OpenAI President Greg Brockman, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, US House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) and CEO of AMD Lisa Su, in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst/File Photo
16 Nov 2026 12:17PM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Threads Email LinkedIn

Nov 15 : US President Donald Trump's administration plans to designate more than two dozen artificial intelligence "national champions," including Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The program aims to help the AI companies expand overseas and better compete with Chinese rivals, the report said.

Reuters could not immediately verify the report.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement