Trump administration to name Nvidia, other AI firms as US 'national champions', WSJ reports
Nov 15 : US President Donald Trump's administration plans to designate more than two dozen artificial intelligence "national champions," including Nvidia, Amazon, Microsoft, OpenAI and Anthropic, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the plans.
The program aims to help the AI companies expand overseas and better compete with Chinese rivals, the report said.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.