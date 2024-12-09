Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Best News Website or Mobile Service
Digital Media Awards Worldwide 2022
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump aides contact Google, Meta, Snap over online drug sales, The Information reports
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump aides contact Google, Meta, Snap over online drug sales, The Information reports

Trump aides contact Google, Meta, Snap over online drug sales, The Information reports

REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

09 Dec 2024 03:32AM (Updated: 09 Dec 2024 03:42AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has invited five major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms to a meeting in mid-December about dealing with online drug sales, The Information reported on Sunday.

A representative for Jim Carroll, the drug czar during Trump's first term, and Trump's transition team emailed staffers from the three tech giants on Thursday, as well as those from Snap and TikTok, to invite them to a call, the report added, citing a person with direct knowledge of the correspondence

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement