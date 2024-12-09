Trump aides contact Google, Meta, Snap over online drug sales, The Information reports

President-elect Donald Trump's transition team has invited five major tech companies, including Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms to a meeting in mid-December about dealing with online drug sales, The Information reported on Sunday.

A representative for Jim Carroll, the drug czar during Trump's first term, and Trump's transition team emailed staffers from the three tech giants on Thursday, as well as those from Snap and TikTok, to invite them to a call, the report added, citing a person with direct knowledge of the correspondence