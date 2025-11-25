Logo
Trump aims to boost AI innovation, build platform to harness government data
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump applauds at the "Winning the AI Race" Summit in Washington D.C., U.S., July 23, 2025. REUTERS/Kent Nishimura/File Photo

25 Nov 2025 06:12AM
President Donald Trump on Monday signed an executive order to launch a government-wide effort to build an integrated artificial intelligence platform to harness federal scientific datasets to train next-generation technologies.

The effort, dubbed the Genesis Mission, aims to transform scientific research and speed scientific discoveries by using massive government scientific datasets "to train scientific foundation models and create AI agents to test new hypotheses, automate research workflows, and accelerate scientific breakthroughs."

Source: Reuters
