Business

Trump to announce private sector AI infrastructure investment, CBS reports
Trump to announce private sector AI infrastructure investment, CBS reports

FILE PHOTO: AI (Artificial Intelligence) letters and robot hand are placed on computer motherboard in this illustration taken, June 23, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

22 Jan 2025 01:57AM (Updated: 22 Jan 2025 02:04AM)
:President Donald Trump is due to announce private sector investment to build artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States totaling billions of dollars, CBS News reported on Tuesday.

OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle are planning a joint venture called Stargate, the report added, saying SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, OpenAI's Sam Altman and Oracle's Larry Ellison are due at the White House later on Tuesday.

Company executives are expected to commit $100 billion initially and then up to $500 billion into Stargate over the next four years, according to the report.

Oracle, OpenAI and SoftBank did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

It was not immediately clear if the announcement is an update to a previously reported-on venture between Microsoft and OpenAI.

In March 2024, The Information, a news website, reported those companies were working on plans for a $100 billion data center project that would include an artificial intelligence supercomputer called "Stargate" set to launch in 2028.

Rapid adoption of generative artificial intelligence technology has led to sky-rocketing demand for AI data centers capable of handling more advanced tasks than traditional data centers.

Source: Reuters

