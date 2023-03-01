Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World to appeal Nasdaq delisting notice

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks at a rally to support Republican candidates ahead of midterm elections, in Dayton, Ohio, U.S. November 7, 2022. REUTERS/Gaelen Morse/File Photo

01 Mar 2023 08:26PM (Updated: 01 Mar 2023 08:26PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's social media platform, said on Wednesday it will file an appeal against a Nasdaq de-listing notice due to the non-payment of some dues.

"The company has elected to file an appeal of this matter, pay the corresponding fee, and plans to pay any fees the Hearing Department determines are due," Digital World said in a filing.

Digital World has already been facing delays in closing the deal to take Truth Social public due to investigations on whether the Trump-backed company broke securities regulations and the departure of top executives.

The deal was inked in October 2021 and late last year, shareholders approved extending the deadline to close the deal to September 2023.

Around that time, the company's chief financial officer and two independent directors left.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.