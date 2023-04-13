Logo
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
WAN-IFRA Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Best News Website or Mobile Service
 
Digital Media Awards Worldwide
Hamburger Menu
Logo

Business

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World names new CFO
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Advertisement

Advertisement

Business

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World names new CFO

Trump-backed SPAC Digital World names new CFO

FILE PHOTO: Former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on the day of his court appearance in New York after being indicted by a Manhattan grand jury following a probe into hush money paid to porn star Stormy Daniels, in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., April 4, 2023. REUTERS/Marco Bello

13 Apr 2023 07:14PM (Updated: 13 Apr 2023 07:14PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Digital World Acquisition Corp, a blank-check firm that is set to merge with former U.S. President Donald Trump's media and technology company, on Thursday named Katherine Chiles as its chief financial officer.

The development comes after Digital World in March ousted Chief Executive Patrick Orlando, saying that due to "unprecedented headwinds faced by the company" the board had agreed to select a new management team.

The company also named Alexander Cano as president and secretary on March 11, according to a filing on Thursday.

Chiles was previously a senior financial analyst for Total System Services, a payment solutions provider, and has worked for ING Americas.

In October 2021, Trump's newly formed media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, announced a deal to go public by merging with Digital World. The deal is now in doubt amid investigations by the Justice Department and the Securities and Exchange Commission, which have delayed its closing.

Late last year Digital World's Chief Financial Officer Luiz Braganza left the company.

As of last close, the company's shares have dropped more than 13 per cent this year.

Source: Reuters

Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...

Advertisement

Pressed for time? Stay informed with CNA's newsletters

Be among the first to know the Breaking news

This service is not intended for persons residing in the E.U. By clicking subscribe, I agree to receive news updates and promotional material from Mediacorp and Mediacorp's partners.