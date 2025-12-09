Trump calls EU fine on X a 'nasty one,' says Europe going in 'bad directions'

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called a 120-million-euro fine imposed on Elon Musk's social media company X by EU tech regulators "a nasty one" and said he did not understand how European regulators could justify the move.

"Europe is going in some bad directions," Trump told reporters at a White House event, saying that he expected to get a full report on the EU fine later Monday.

"I don't see how they can do that," Trump said. He said Musk had not called him to ask for help on the issue. He adding: "Europe has to be very careful."