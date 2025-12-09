Logo
Logo

Business

Trump calls EU fine on X a 'nasty one,' says Europe going in 'bad directions'
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump calls EU fine on X a 'nasty one,' says Europe going in 'bad directions'

Trump calls EU fine on X a 'nasty one,' says Europe going in 'bad directions'

X logo, EU flag and Judge gavel are seen in this illustration taken, August 6, 2024. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

09 Dec 2025 04:44AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, Dec 8 : U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday called a 120-million-euro fine imposed on Elon Musk's social media company X by EU tech regulators "a nasty one" and said he did not understand how European regulators could justify the move.

"Europe is going in some bad directions," Trump told reporters at a White House event, saying that he expected to get a full report on the EU fine later Monday.

"I don't see how they can do that," Trump said. He said Musk had not called him to ask for help on the issue. He adding: "Europe has to be very careful."

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement