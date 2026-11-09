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Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him
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Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him

Trump calls Nvidia's Huang 'honorable,' says he has not discussed allegations with him

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang speaks during his keynote at the NVIDIA GTC conference, focused on advances in AI and computing shaping industries, in Berlin, Germany, October 21, 2026. REUTERS/Annegret Hilse/File Photo

09 Nov 2026 07:53AM (Updated: 09 Nov 2026 07:55AM)
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CHICAGO, Nov 8 : US President Donald Trump on Sunday called Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang an honorable person and praised his contributions to the United States, but said he had not spoken to him about allegations of a relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

"I have not spoken to him about it. I just know he's a fine person, but you never know what is going on," Trump told reporters. "I hope everything's fine."

"I think he's an honorable guy," Trump said, adding that Huang had "done an amazing job for our country."

Nvidia said on Sunday it was probing whether Huang had been the target of a foreign intelligence effort, after a media report alleged he had a close relationship with a Chinese businesswoman who passed information to Beijing.

"I think he probably has an excuse for it. You have to hear it," Trump said. 

When asked if he would take Huang on his trip to Asia next week, Trump said: "I don't know, but I'd certainly take him."

Source: Reuters
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