Trump defiant as tariffs send world markets into panic

Amid howls of protest abroad and from even some of Trump's Republicans, Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick called for patience.



"Let Donald Trump run the global economy. He knows what he's doing," he said on CNN. "You've got to trust Donald Trump in the White House."



But China demanded that the tariffs be immediately canceled and vowed countermeasures, while France and Germany warned that the EU could hit back at US tech firms.

French President Emmanuel Macron called for suspending investment in the United States until what he called the "brutal" new tariffs had been "clarified".