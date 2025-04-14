Logo
Trump doubles down on keeping US Steel control in US hands

FILE PHOTO: A United Steelworkers sign is seen outside the Great Lakes Works United States Steel plant in River Rouge, Michigan U.S., September 16, 2024. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook/File Photo

14 Apr 2025 10:13AM
ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE : U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday said he doesn't think a foreign company should control U.S. Steel, repeating comments made last week that dimmed hopes for a greenlight of a $14 billion bid by Japan's Nippon Steel to buy the U.S. firm.

Trump said on Wednesday he did not want to see U.S. Steel "go to Japan," sending its shares down 7 per cent. The two companies later said they were working closely with the Trump administration to "secure a significant investment."

Trump spoke with reporters aboard Air Force One as he returned to Washington from his estate in Florida.

Source: Reuters
