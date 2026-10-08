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Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
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Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports

Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, speaks during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
08 Oct 2026 03:23AM
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WASHINGTON, Oct 7 : US President Donald Trump is expected to award the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Fox News reported. 

Source: Reuters
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