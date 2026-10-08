Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports

WASHINGTON, Oct 7 : US President Donald Trump is expected to award the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Fox News reported.
Source: Reuters
Also worth reading
Content is loading...
WASHINGTON, Oct 7 : US President Donald Trump is expected to award the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Fox News reported.
We know it's a hassle to switch browsers but we want your experience with CNA to be fast, secure and the best it can possibly be.
To continue, upgrade to a supported browser or, for the finest experience, download the mobile app.
Upgraded but still having issues? Contact us