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Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
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Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports

Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
FILE PHOTO: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends the Saudi-U.S. Investment Forum, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, May 13, 2025. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed/File Photo
Trump expected to award science medal to SpaceX's Elon Musk, Fox News reports
Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and SpaceX and owner of X, formerly known as Twitter, speaks during National Design Studio's launch event for America.gov, a new AI-powered government website, at the Mellon Auditorium in Washington, D.C., US, September 29, 2026. REUTERS/Kylie Cooper
08 Oct 2026 03:23AM (Updated: 08 Oct 2026 03:47AM)
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WASHINGTON, Oct 7 : US President Donald Trump is expected to award the National Medal of Science to SpaceX CEO Elon Musk, Fox News reported. 

The National Medal of Science is the nation's highest honor for scientists and engineers, according to the US National Science Foundation's website.

Google co-founder Sergey Brin, Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and AMD CEO Lisa Su will also receive the award, according to Fox News. Dell Technologies CEO Michael Dell and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella will receive the National Medal of Technology and Innovation, the nation’s highest honor for technological achievement, according to the US Patent and Trademark Office's website. 

Source: Reuters
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