Logo
Logo

Business

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial seeks license to launch trust bank
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial seeks license to launch trust bank

Trump-linked World Liberty Financial seeks license to launch trust bank

FILE PHOTO: Representation of cryptocurrencies are seen in this illustration created on September 10, 2025. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

08 Jan 2026 06:59AM (Updated: 08 Jan 2026 07:10AM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Jan 7 : ‌World Liberty Financial, a crypto venture backed by the family of President Donald Trump, said on Wednesday that its subsidiary has filed an application with U.S. banking regulators to establish a national trust bank focused on stablecoin operations.

Several major cryptocurrency firms recently secured ‌preliminary approval from federal banking authorities to ‌establish national trust banks, marking a significant step in integrating digital assets into the regulated banking system.

WLTC Holdings filed a "de novo" application to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency for a bank charter that would issue and custody ‍USD1, a dollar-backed stablecoin that World Liberty launched last year.

Crypto platform Anchorage Digital is currently the only digital asset company with a national trust bank charter. The OCC supervises a total ​of about 60 national ‌trust banks.

World Liberty Financial said that USD1 has reached over $3.3 billion in circulation in its first year.

The ​proposed trust bank would offer stablecoin issuance and redemption, and custody ⁠services for digital assets.

The ‌company said it plans to allow conversion services between ​U.S. dollars and USD1 without fees at launch.

World Liberty said the trust bank would be structured to ‍comply with the recently passed GENIUS Act, which established a ⁠federal regulatory framework for stablecoins.

The OCC did not immediately respond to ​a request for comment ‌on the application.

Source: Reuters
Advertisement

Also worth reading

Content is loading...
Advertisement