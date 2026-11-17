Trump Media faces possible $1 billion debt repayment as stock nears record lows

Nov 16 : Trump Media & Technology Group faces a possible $1 billion cash demand from convertible debt holders this month, putting pressure on the Truth Social parent as its shares trade near record lows and more than half its assets are digital assets.

The $1 billion in convertible notes, issued in May 2025, mature in 2028, but holders can demand cash repayment on November 30, according to company filings. The notes convert into shares at $34.72, well above the current price.

Trump Media shares were last down 9.5 per cent at $4.20, close to their record low of $3.80 hit earlier this month. The stock has lost more than two-thirds of its value so far this year.

As of September 30, the company had more than $2.47 billion in total assets, roughly 55 per cent of which, or about $1.36 billion, were digital assets. Trump Media holds only two tokens, bitcoin and Crypto.com's native token cronos.

The concentration in digital assets could complicate any cash repayment if crypto prices remain under pressure. Bitcoin was last at $64,505.20, down almost 50 per cent from its October peak, while the cronos token was down 52.4 per cent so far this year, according to CoinGecko data.

The company said in its latest quarterly filing that it would fund any repayment from cash, asset sales, revenue or new equity or debt, and may refinance through a new credit facility.

It said paying holders in stock would not be sensible with shares far below the conversion price, unless the notes require it.

Trump Media did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.