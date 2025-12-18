Trump Media, fusion power firm TAE Technologies combine in $6 billion deal

Dec 18 : U.S. President Donald Trump's social media company is entering the fusion-power business through a more than $6 billion merger with TAE Technologies, betting on the experimental technology as AI datacenters drive a surge in energy demand.

Shareholders of each company will own about 50 per cent of the combined entity after the closing of the deal in mid-2026. Trump Media and Technology Group will be the holding company for businesses including Truth Social, TAE Power Solutions and TAE Life Sciences.

After the announcement, shares of Trump Media quickly gained traction on Stocktwits, a social media hub for retail investors, surging more than 33 per cent in premarket trading.

TAE Technologies, backed by Alphabet's Google and Chevron, is aiming to develop and sell next‑generation neutral beam systems for fusion and related applications in a more cost‑effective manner.

Nuclear fusion refers to a nascent technology that aims to generate electricity by harnessing the process that powers the sun. It offers the vision of abundant energy without pollution, radioactive waste or greenhouse gases.

The tech industry's insatiable demand for electricity needed to run data centers that power artificial intelligence technologies has renewed interest in nuclear power supply, including restarting fully shut reactors, expanding capacity, and contracting for power from future small modular reactors.

The rising demand is also propelling the development of nuclear power plants, which is widely deemed as a cleaner source of energy.

The two companies plan to site and begin construction on the world's first utility-scale fusion power plant after the deal closes.

Devin Nunes, chairman and CEO of Trump Media, will be the co-CEO of the new company, along with TAE CEO and Director Michl Binderbauer, the companies said, adding the deal was approved by the boards.