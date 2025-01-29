Trump Media launches FinTech services brand

:Truth Social parent Trump Media and Technology Group said on Wednesday its board of directors has approved the launch of a financial services and FinTech brand Truth.Fi, sending shares of the firm up over 15 per cent in premarket trading.

The company board has also authorized an investment of up to $250 million through Charles Schwab as it looks to diversify its cash holdings, which exceeded $700 million at the close of the previous year.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it plans to allocate these funds into various investment options, including exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts, Bitcoin, and other similar cryptocurrencies.