Trump Media launches FinTech services brand
Trump Media launches FinTech services brand

FILE PHOTO: The Truth social network logo is seen displayed behind a woman holding a smartphone in this picture illustration taken February 21, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

29 Jan 2025 09:41PM (Updated: 29 Jan 2025 09:49PM)
:Truth Social parent Trump Media and Technology Group said on Wednesday its board of directors has approved the launch of a financial services and FinTech brand Truth.Fi, sending shares of the firm up over 15 per cent in premarket trading.

The company board has also authorized an investment of up to $250 million through Charles Schwab as it looks to diversify its cash holdings, which exceeded $700 million at the close of the previous year.

The Sarasota, Florida-based company said it plans to allocate these funds into various investment options, including exchange-traded funds, separately managed accounts, Bitcoin, and other similar cryptocurrencies.

Source: Reuters

