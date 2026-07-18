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Trump Media pitched $100,000 monthly fee for fast feed of US president's posts, FT reports
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Business

Trump Media pitched $100,000 monthly fee for fast feed of US president's posts, FT reports

Trump Media pitched $100,000 monthly fee for fast feed of US president's posts, FT reports
U.S. President Donald Trump shows a printout of his Truth Social post as he delivers remarks to reporters in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., June 4, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
Trump Media pitched $100,000 monthly fee for fast feed of US president's posts, FT reports
A printed copy of one of U.S. President Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts sits on a seat in the press cabin of the new, Qatari-gifted Air Force One before Trump entered the cabin to address reporters mid-flight after changing planes to return to Washington from RAF Mildenhall, Great Britain, July 8, 2026. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
18 Jul 2026 12:54AM
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July 17 : Donald Trump's social media company has discussed charging traders and investors as much as $100,000 a month for faster access to the U.S. president's posts on his Truth Social platform, the Financial Times reported on Friday.

Trump Media & Technology Group did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not independently verify the report, which cited people familiar with the matter.

The company on Thursday unveiled a paid-for, licensed data feed called "Truth API" to provide banks and trading firms "the fastest" access to posts from influential Truth Social accounts.

The product will deliver posts from the 10 most influential accounts to customers at a significantly faster pace than a regular push notification on the Truth Social platform, a spokesperson said.

The move is TMTG's first step into data licensing and opens up a new revenue stream for the company, which has faced challenges in scaling its media business amid intense competition from larger social media firms.

Source: Reuters
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