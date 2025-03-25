Logo
Trump Media teams up with Crypto.com to launch ETFs on Truth.Fi
Trump Media teams up with Crypto.com to launch ETFs on Truth.Fi

25 Mar 2025 05:10AM (Updated: 25 Mar 2025 05:24AM)
President Donald Trump's media company Trump Media & Technology Group said on Monday it is partnering with Crypto.com to launch exchange-traded funds and products through its Truth.Fi brand.

Shares of Trump Media, which operates social media platform Truth Social, rose more than 3 per cent after the bell.

The ETFs, which will be available through Crypto.com's broker-dealer Foris Capital, will include digital assets as well as securities with a "Made in America focus" across various industries, according to a statement.

The funds are planned to be launched later this year and will be available internationally including the U.S., Europe, and Asia.

Source: Reuters
