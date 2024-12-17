Logo
Trump to meet Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos, CNN reporter says on X
FILE PHOTO: U.S. President-elect Donald Trump attends the America First Policy Institute gala at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 14, 2024. REUTERS/Carlos Barria/File Photo

17 Dec 2024 06:52AM
U.S. President-elect Donald Trump is scheduled to meet with Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos on Tuesday at Mar-a-Lago, CNN reporter Alayna Treene said on Monday on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Sarandos has traditionally backed Democratic Party candidates, making donations to support President Joe Biden, former President Barack Obama and Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, according to researcher OpenSecrets.

Netflix and Sarandos did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

Since Trump's election win in November, several business leaders have sought to build a positive relationship with him.

Trump said last week that he plans to meet with Amazon.com founder Jeff Bezos this week.

Source: Reuters

